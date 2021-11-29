Kirkcaldy pub where Jocky Wilson played darts to be turned into cafe and shop

Time was called on the Alpha Bar in Hayfield Road as a public house earlier this year after many decades, and owners King Enterprises set about trying to find a suitable use for the site as soon as possible.

After several months of talks, it now appears that the once-favourite haunt of former Kirkcaldy darts legend Jocky Wilson is set to be turned into a cafe, shop and fast food takeaway - if planning permission for the project is given the go ahead.

The twice world champ played at the Alpha and also the Lister Bar which was long ago demolished to make way for a Co-Op store.

Alpha Bar, Kirkcaldy

The plans for the Alpha specifically make mention of a hot food area which will cater for members of the public keen to sit in, along with a separate dessert shop selling cakes and various ice creams.

A supporting statement says the hot food area will provide jobs for up to eight new members of cooking staff and two cleaning jobs, while the dessert shop will provide jobs for up to six new members of servery staff and two cleaning jobs.

“The internal space will be altered to allow an open plan seating area and separate kitchen area,” the statement adds.

“A DDA complaint toilet will be installed with a sperate baby changing area.”

“There will also be new fire detection systems installed and escape lighting to comply with the current regulation.”

Owners King Enterprises had refurbished the Alpha Bar almost six years ago but visiting numbers continued to decline and they had no other choice but to shut the pub’s doors for good.

A previous change of use application for retail use was only approved by Fife Council in April, but the new application appears to supersede that.

The former application revealed the owners were in talks with a major healthcare company looking to move into the building,

It is understood Kirkcaldy-based company Relish It has been lined up to run the cafe and dessert shop, if planning permission is granted as expected.

