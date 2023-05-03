Kirkcaldy restaurant Anna Purna celebrates success at Scottish Curry Awards

Annapurna Gurkha, based in the High Street, was among the finalists at the black-tie event which was held at The Marriot Hotel in Glasgow.

It was nominated in the curry restaurant of the year category – and won.

The restaurant described it as “a wonderful achievement.”

Annapurna Gurkha Restaurant with their nomination award (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The awards, now in their 15th year, highlighted the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements of chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, teams and curry schools.