Kirkcaldy restaurant Anna Purna celebrates success at Scottish Curry Awards
A popular Kirkcaldy restaurant has triumphed at this year’s Scottish Curry Awards.
Annapurna Gurkha, based in the High Street, was among the finalists at the black-tie event which was held at The Marriot Hotel in Glasgow.
It was nominated in the curry restaurant of the year category – and won.
The restaurant described it as “a wonderful achievement.”
The awards, now in their 15th year, highlighted the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements of chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, teams and curry schools.
Yuvraj Sapkota, manager, said: “I fell very privileged to be part of the mission. Awards are important to everybody and if not that, a nomination serves as a recognition and positive drive to do better work.”