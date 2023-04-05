News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy restaurant Anna Purna shortlisted for Scottish curry award

A Kirkcaldy restaurant has been shortlisted in this year’s Scottish Curry Awards.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 08:31 BST

Annapurna Gurkha in High Street is among the finalists at the black-tie event which takes place at The Marriot Hotel in Glasgow next month.

It has been nominated in the curry restaurant of the year category.

The awards, now in their 15th year, highlight the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements of chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, teams and curry schools.

Annapurna Gurkha Restaurant with their nomination award (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Annapurna Gurkha Restaurant with their nomination award (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Annapurna Gurkha Restaurant with their nomination award (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Yuvraj Sapkota, manager, said: “I fell very privileged to be part of the mission, and my nomination was announced. Awards are important to everybody and if not that, a nomination serves as a recognition and positive drive to do better work.”

A spokesperson for awards said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out.

“However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.”

