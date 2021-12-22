Frank Arcobelli opened his new Mexican restaurant in July this year, just a few yards from the High Street.

Mexicali Bistro has been operating from the former The Kirk Inn premises on Milton Road – better known to many as the Abbotshall Hotel.

But now Frank, who has 20 years of experience in hospitality and previously owned Gran Torino Cafe and then Pizzeria 1985 in Edinburgh from July 2018 to October 2020, has revealed that the business is struggling and in the hope of being able to keep it running, he has set up a Go Fund Me page.

Frank has launched a fundraising campaign in a bid to save his Mexican restaurant from closing for good. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

He is appealing to locals to make a donation in order to try and reach at least £5000 – or the restaurant will close at the end of the year.

He explained why he has had to launch the fundraiser: “We just launched our fundraising campaign last Saturday (December 18).

“Our restaurant has had financial issues recently and the premises was vandalised on December 14 with some equipment and tools stolen.

Mexicali Bistro opened in Kirkcaldy in July this year. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

"We also have been struggling finding staff to keep the restaurant fully operative.

“Our goal is to reach at least £5k and while this might seem to be a lot of money but for a business it is not. At the moment we have just raised a few pounds.”

On his fundraising page, Frank wrote: "Since our opening on last July 2021, we have run successfully as a Mexican Restaurant (the only one in town) and we had really good reviews from our guests.

" We have also built a really good interaction within all the local community, as we love to trade in the beautiful Lang Toun.

"My heart is broken. I spent so much money in this business and work so hard in order to take care of my wife and son John as well.

"I have been working non-stop and made so much amazing progress with the place, we were planning to expand our opening hours as well but now… it’s all gone.

"I am kindly asking help to keep the place open (at the moment is temporary closed due to health reasons) with any small donations will be very welcome.

"All the funds received will be used to buy again few equipment and tools stolen, to finance new employments, as cash flow, stock and premises improvement.

"We are planning to use the money also to add a small bar area (yes we are licensed now) into the main room.”

He added: “Unfortunately if we do not reach enough money we'll be forced to close at the end of the year.”

Frank said as well as financial issues, his business has also been impacted by Covid: “We had many cancellations due to Delta variant first and through October and November with at least 60 people not showing up. Although we haven't had any cancellations due to the Omicron variant yet.

"We are all worried about another lockdown and if it happens, this time many businesses, especially in the hospitality sector, will close for good.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so here

