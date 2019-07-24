Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel has new owners

One of Kirkcaldy’s longest established hotels has been sold.

The Dean Park Hotel is now in the hands of a local entrepreneur after striking a deal with Kingdom Hotels.

The hotel was opened in 1977 by businessman Eddie Melville and has been in his family since then.

Over the decades it has hosted having hosted thousands of weddings, events, family celebrations and funerals as well as having a proud reputation as one of the best restaurants in town.

The new owners, who have not been named, are set to invest £1m in the hotel.

Dean Melville, Kingdom Hotel’s managing director, said “I am delighted to confirm that we have sold the Dean Park Hotel to a local businessman whom I know very well.

“He has been looking for this type of opportunity for a while and has great plans to run it as a family owned and managed hotel.”

He added, “The hotel is very close to our hearts, as like most locals, has created some very special memories for our family and so it was important to us that we found the right person to take it forward.

“We have held lengthy meetings with the new owners to discuss their plans and cannot wait to see them come to fruition and create a truly special venue that reflects the values of the Dean Park Hotel.

“The sale will not only allow help to see the Dean Park Hotel continue to create memories for the next 40 years but will also allow the Kingdom Group of companies to invest in other parts of the business and create new job opportunities.”