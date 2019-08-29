Kirkcaldy salon‘s charity fundraiser to celebrate anniversary

A Kirkcaldy woman has celebrated being in business for 20 years with a charity fundraiser for Victoria Hospice.

Liz Steen, owner of Sunbabes has raised £390 in just three days.

She opened her beauty salon in the Valley area in 1999 and moved three years later to larger premises in Pentland Place.

Liz wanted to celebrate by giving back to the community that has supported her through the years.

The salon hosted a cupcake and Prosecco fundraiser last week with lucky customers winning free beauty treatments.

You may also be interested in:

Get on your bike for Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival

In pictures winners at Kirkcaldy Half Marathon

Fife nurse’s mountainous challenge for CHAS

Liz chose to raise the cash for the hospice as several of her customers have used the services it provides.

She said: “It does a lot of good work. I just wanted to try to help and give something back.”

Liz is no stranger to fundraising, and attributes the kindness of the people of Kirkcaldy as the key to her charity success.

She added: “People are very generous in Kirkcaldy – even if they do not have a lot of money they still want to donate.

“It is a very tight community here, people are very loyal to one another.”

Emma Somerville, a beauty therapist at Sunbabes, has worked alongside Liz for the past two and a half years.

She said: “It’s just like a big family, Liz is an amazing boss. “