Kirkcaldy salon shortlisted for three awards

Kirkcaldy salon, Natural Selection Hair and Beauty, has been shortlisted for three awards at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

The Coal Wynd salon has been nominated for Business of the Year, while owner Tara Cleave has been nominated as Tara Cleave Hair and Makeup in the Colour Technician of the Year. The third nomination is for Claire Hutchinson as HAIR by Claire in the Hairstylist of the Year.

They have all made it through to the final ten of each category out of entries from across Scotland. The winners will be announced on December 8.

Tara said: “Fingers crossed we make the awards next year in the top salon category. The girls at the salon did not expect to be up for three awards and cannot wait for the awards night. They would like to thank all their amazing clients for voting.”

Earlier this year Tara was Scottish Hairstylist of the Year at the Scottish Beauty Industry awards.