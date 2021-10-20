Kirkcaldy salon wins five star hair salon and hairstyling team of the year at beauty awards

Natural Selection Hair and Beauty in Kirkcaldy has wowed the judges of the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards 2021 by bringing home the Five Star Hair Salon in central Scotland and the Hairstyling Team of the Year in Scotland awards.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 1:18 pm

More than 200 of beauty professionals from across the country gathered on Sunday October 10, at The Marriott Hotel in Glasgow to celebrate their success.

The awards showcased doctors, dentists, aesthetic clinics, hair and beauty teams and spas amongst others that deserve their place amongst the top for their passion for the beauty industry and dedication to excellence.

The Natural Selection Hair and Beauty from Kirkcaldy receiving their awards.

Tara Cleave, salon owner and creative director at Natural Selection Hair and Beauty, said: “It was both an honour and a surprise when they announced our name as winners not once but twice.

"I feel so happy for all my team who all work so hard and I feel it is a reward for everyone's efforts. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our lovely clients, old and new, without whom we wouldn’t have a business and to thank them sincerely for their much valued and loyal support.”

A spokesperson for The Scottish Beauty Industry Awards, said: “The beauty sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy and enhances the local community by employing hundreds of staff.

“The awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and turn any dream look into reality. These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements and we hope that they will keep up their amazing work.”

