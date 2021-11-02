Kirkcaldy shopping centre: New plans to redevelop The Postings set to be unveiled

The former Postings Shopping Centre closed in summer.

Since then it has sat empty while owner, Tahir Ali, has worked on plans for its future.

The centre covers some three acres in the heart of the town centre.

Tahir Ali of Wakefield based Evergold Property, owner of The Postings

Opened in 1981, it was once a bustling place filled with shops, and anchored by a huge supermarket - originally Wm Low and then latterly Tesco.

The centre also has a Fife Council operated car park above the shops.

Talks have been underway between Mr Ali and the local authority for a number of months over plans to re-develop the site.

The Postings, Kirkcaldy, (Pic:Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

This week he announced plans to launch Fife Department Store in the former Debenhams shop - which he also owns - replacing the tenant he inherited, concession store 15-17, which collapsed just weeks after opening.

A statement from the businessman said: “Mr Ali and his team have been working diligently on a major change for the three-acre town centre gateway site and will make an announcement before the end of the year in relation to that project.”

The sit is seen by many as a game-changer in the town centre’s future development.

An indication of the road ahead should come when a pre-planning application is formally submitted.

In its heyday, The Postings boasted a huge range of businesses including a tourist information centre, a busy cafe, record shop, travel agent, and fishmonger, with the market stall area, known as Knightsbridge, occupied by many small businesses.

But its decline was accelerated by the 2015 closure of Tesco.

The Postings was previously owned by Columbia Threadneedle.

It bought the centre for £10.25m in 2003, but put it up for auction with a £1 pricetag in 2019.

It was bought by Mr Ali for around £310,000.

He rebranded it the Kirkcaldy Centre and instructed agents to try to fill the units, but, summer saw the last two tenants move out.

Farmfoods left town completely, while Lloyds Chemist announced plans to move into the former Santander bank on the High Street.

