Krafty Fine Drinks will be hosting the event on June 18 from 3:00 – 10:00pm to showcase its selection of craft beers, wines, and gins in its newly refurbished premises in Kirk Wynd.

The launch party will be held in collaboration with Krafty Fine Drinks’ next door neighbour, Jock’s Grill House.

The Krafty Fine Drinks and Jock's Grill House team (from left to right), Tessa Bennet, Ross Lindsay, Megan Lindop, Ross Anderson, Martyn Davie, (front row), Connor Brown, and Reece Inglis.

For only £39 per person, ticket holders will be served some of the finest food and drink Kirkcaldy has to offer, as well as live entertainment with two singer songwriters, John Anaya and Graeme Saxton.

As well as specialising in craft drinks, the new drink shop will also have delicious in house custom cocktails for customers to buy.

Ross Lindsay, co-owner of Krafty Fine Drinks, said: “As well as a three course meal at Jock’s, ticket holders will get two speciality cocktails of their choice and two glasses of wine or Prosecco.

"The event is starting at 3:00pm but people don’t need to show up at that time, they will be served no matter when they arrive.

"As well as the fantastic food and drink on offer we’ll have live music playing throughout the day for people to enjoy – it’s really shaping up to be a fantastic day!”

Jock’s Grill House, formally Anderson’s cafe in the town’s Kirk Wynd, re-launched earlier this year with a new name and menu after undergoing a makeover.

New menus have been created with burgers, hotdogs, wings and brunch now on offer – with meat supplied locally from Puddledub.

"Ross Anderson, co-owner of Jock’s, said: “The launch party will be a great event with food, drinks, and live music, and we’re excited to be teaming up with Krafty Fine Drinks.

"On the day, ticket holders will be able to enjoy chicken or cauliflower wings, followed by one of our house speciality burgers and then a delicious dessert.

"Tickets are selling fast and there is only around 30 left, so if you want to purchase one you better be quick!”