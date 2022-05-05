Kirkcaldy store joins Ukraine fundraiser by renowned chocolatier Sebastian Kobelt

Grain and Sustain, based in Tolbooth Street, has answered the call from famous chocolatier and patissier, Sebastian Kobelt, who has rallied support from independent food and drink businesses to create the ultimate online raffle for foodies.

It has been organised to raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal to provide food, water, healthcare and protection to those fleeing the war.

Louise Humpington, owner Grain and Sustain. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Tickets are available for £10, with all funds going towards the appeal, and winners will be selected at random on May 27.

Grain and Sustain, which has enjoyed great success selling dry goods with an eco-friendly ethos, is Fife’s first vegan and plastic free deli.

It has already raised enough money to feed 48 Ukrainian families for a month but is aiming to reach 100.

Louise Humpington, owner, said: “We are hugely proud to be part of Scotland's independent food and drink raffle showing our united voice to Ukraine.

"However, we would love to be able to reach at least 100 families.

"The gravity of the war in Ukraine is huge, and it not only affects people there but also greatly affects food prices and food security globally.

"We want to help as many families as possible so we’re encouraging people to take part in the raffle.”