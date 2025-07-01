Kirkcaldy store opens in premises that have sat empty for 13 years

The doors to a new convenience store have opened in Kirkcaldy in premises which have sat empty more than a decade.

The new Day-Today outlet in Pentland Place was formally opened by David Torrance MSP following a comprehensive refit. The store now boasts modern features including doored refrigeration, a dedicated Beer Cave and an enhanced Food to Go section with quality products from local suppliers, Forth Bakers.

New owner Adeel Ahmed said: “I am confident that this store will become a hub of daily life for many in the local community.

“This store isn’t just about groceries; it’s about bringing something back to life and investing in the community. Whether it’s grabbing essentials on the go, supporting local suppliers, or simply having a friendly place nearby, we hope the shop becomes a part of everyday life here.” He added: “Reopening these premises has taken a lot of hard work, but it’s been well worth it. It's great to see the building full of purpose again, offering local jobs and convenience right on people’s doorsteps. We’re looking forward to getting to know everyone in the neighbourhood.”

David Torrance MSP and shop owner Adeel Ahmed cut the ribbon at the new premises (Pic: Submitted)

Mr Torrance said: “It’s fantastic to finally see the space being used again, and for something that’s going to benefit so many people in the local area. The transformation of this long-empty unit into a vibrant and accessible convenience store is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved with vision and local support.

“The store promises to bring fresh vitality to the area, offering residents essential goods right on their doorstep and supporting local suppliers wherever possible.”