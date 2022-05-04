AnywhereWorks, the team collaboration and business service provider, will welcome recent graduate, Erin Johnston, a business management student at Edinburgh Napier University, to its rapidly growing global team this June to take part in a ten-week exclusive internship.

Erin was selected through the Saltire Scholar Programme which is delivered by Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation.

Erin Johnston recently graduated from Edinburgh Napier University.

It pairs organisations with top talent from universities across Scotland to provide valuable work experience through an 8-12 week internship.

Fraser Wilson, director of mattering and impact, said: “We’re passionate about finding great people to help us deliver business growth and achieve our mission.

"We’ve been impressed by the quality of candidate applications received, and we’re excited to welcome Erin into the team!