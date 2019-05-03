Kirkcaldy surveyor returns to his roots

A Kirkcaldy music graduate is scaling new heights after a key change in his career.

Steven Mackie, who graduated from Aberdeen with an honours degree, has taken up a role at the Dunfermline office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

He joined the firm’s Edinburgh office five years ago after deciding he preferred to pursue the life of a graduate surveyor rather than a musical maestro.

You may also be interested in:

Police hunt flasher near Fife beauty spot

Man smashed his way into partner’s home in brutal attack

Owner of Fife care homes goes into administration

Steven has since gained his Masters in real estate investment and management at Edinburgh Napier University and became a fully qualified chartered surveyor in 2016. He has now chosen to return to Fife to pursue the next stage of his surveying career.

Steven said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time spent working within the Edinburgh office’s residential department where I was able to make a number of long lasting professional and social connections, but the opportunity to return to Fife was just too good to resist.

“Relocating to Dunfermline has enabled me to further develop my career in what is an extremely busy marketplace. The team has been extremely welcoming and I’m really looking forward to renewing and developing my contacts throughout the Kingdom.”

Dunfermline-office partner Paul Duncan added: “We’re delighted to have been able to lure Steven from Edinburgh to Dunfermline, where he is enhancing our residential offering to clients.”