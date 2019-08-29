Kirkcaldy traders breathe new life into arcade

Sole traders in Kirkcaldy are breathing new life into the town’s Olympia Arcade with the Makers Market.

The market, which runs on the last Saturday of every month is host to a range of different stalls selling items such as arts, crafts, coffee, soaps, sweets, candles, cakes, glassware, ceramics and textiles.

Olympia Arcade

The monthly event is held on the same day as the Farmer’s Market in the town square and its organisers hope that the people of Kirkcaldy will visit both.

John Murdoch-Paul, owner of 4eyedimensions, a bespoke furniture design business in the arcade spoke of his dedication in rejuvenating the area: “When we first came to the arcade three years ago, I was talking about holding a Makers Market for ages, it was my dream for a long time.

“It was really hard to get it up and running, nobody was interested, it was difficult to get anyone to support the idea.

“To set up a proper non-profit organisation you need a committee with a minimum of at least three people, so I had to get two more people on board.

“I had managed to convince one of the sole traders in the arcade to support my idea, and right at the last minute I had managed to get another one on board.

“That happened around September last year, we got all the insurances organised and the market set up.

“We are not hosting the market to make money, we are all sole traders here in the arcade, we don’t earn a lot of money and all of the money raised from the market is being put back into the arcade to improve it for the community.

“If we are able to do this everyone will benefit in the end.”

When John is not creating bespoke furniture for his clients he teaches furniture making classes in his workshop and hosts pallet upcycling classes at Greener Kirkcaldy in the town.

John is passionate about his community and the people that live in it and provides work experience for teens with additional needs to help them find employment.

John said: “I try my best to do work in the community and for charity, I’m doing a couple of jobs for charity at the moment.

“We want to fix the arcade, and when this is done we are going to branch out into the community and start supporting other local groups or anyone that needs help.

“Once the arcade is sorted, hopefully we will have the funds to help regenerate the area.”

4eyedimensions won the Scottish Independent Retail Award for Bespoke Retailer of the Year 2018.