Kelly Robertson, 46, from Kirkcaldy, suffered an injury which left her unable to work. She has been working with Fedcap Scotland, who help deliver the Scottish Government’s Fair Start Scotland employability service, as she looked to return to employment.

After securing a role at Lloyds Banking Group’s in Pitreavie, she met with Wendy Chamberlain, North East Fife MP, to discuss her journey back to employment as part of an event to celebrate national Employability Day.

Kelly said: “I’d been out of work for more than ten months but Fedcap Scotland helped me stay motivated to find work and supported me, including helping me with my CV and building up my confidence.

Wendy Chamberlain, North East Fife MP; Kelly Robertson, Fedcap Scotland customer, and Susan Paterson, Fedcap Scotland’s Operations Director (Pic: Submitted)

“I’ve dropped into the Fedcap offices in Dunfermline regularly and built up a great relationship with my personal adviser, Fay. The Fedcap team is friendly, knowledgeable and professional and it inspired me to move into a new career"

At the event, Ms Chamberlain met with customers and employers from across Fife to find out about the support on offer through Fedcap.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “I was delighted to celebrate Employability Day with Fedcap. They provide a vital service to people across Fife, including to my constituents in North East Fife.

