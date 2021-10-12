Koku Shi, on the corner of the High Street and Kirk Wynd, opened more than five years ago.

And despite some local scepticism initially, the business, owned by Jerzy Urmilowicz, has gone from strength to strength, being featured on television, winning awards and opening a second Fife base in Dunfermline.

Now the eaterie has proved to be so popular with locals, it has outgrown its current unit and so the owners are looking to move into bigger premises across the road into a vacant unit next to the Post Office in Kirkcaldy High Street.

They have lodged a planning application with Fife Council, which is currently pending consideration, to change the use of the vacant premises from a retail unit to a restaurant.

Monika Michalski, brand director, said: “We have decided to move to bigger premises.

"The Kirkcaldy restaurant has been going for over five years now and we have a lot of regular and new customers so we felt there was a need to move into something bigger across the road and the opportunity became available.

"This way we are going to have a bigger space, an extra 20 covers, making 60 in total, and this premises also has a function room and if everything goes well, we are also hoping to have outdoor seating. We are also applying for a licence to sell alcohol which will be awesome.

"It will also create more jobs because we will need more people to work in the kitchen and front of house – it’s an opportunity not only for us but for the local young generation who might want to join us.”

Monika said they have just launched a new menu which is more creative and features a lot of fusion dishes – incorporating Japanese food in a modern way with a Scottish flavour.

"Our menu is not just sushi – we have a huge range of dishes like Katsu curry, Ramen and our own Koku burger which is something new we have created. When we first opened, I think people here thought Japanese food was just sushi but we have educated local people about what Japanese food is.

"There are other amazing dishes on the menu not just raw fish – we also have dishes with chicken, pork and haggis.

"We knew that once people came in and tried our food that in no time they would be coming back. It took time, nothing happens overnight – it’s been a journey but the journey has showed us that what we are doing is right. It’s something different but we have always believed in ourselves and what we are creating.”

She added that they hope to move into their new premises by the end of the year: “With the permissions, changing the use of the premises and so many other things that need to be done, we hope to have moved by the end of the year but we are not sure how soon it is going to happen.

"We will open when everything is ready and up to our high standard.”

