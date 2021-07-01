Kirkcaldy’s shopping centre with no shops announces closure date
The doors to Kirkcaldy’s shopping centre with no shops will close for the last time this weekend.
The Postings formally shuts at 1:00pm on Saturday - bringing the curtain down on 40 years of retail.
Its last two tenants have relocated
The centre gained infamy when its former owners, Columbia Threadneedle, put it up for auction with a £1 price tag in 2019.
It was bought for around £310,000 by Wakefield based businessman Tahir Ali, and rebranded the Kirkcaldy Centre in a bid to give it a fresh start.
But all efforts to bring in new tenants failed.
Last month, Farmfoods announced it was closing and leaving Kirkcaldy - notices in its window directed customers to stores in Glenrothes and Leven.
That left Lloyds Chemist which, from Monday, will utilise temporary accommodation in the centre’s car park until it moves into a new High Street base later this year.
A spokesman for the chemist said: “We hope to be trading here by the end of September but will be temporarily located in a portable unit within the service yard of the current shopping centre from July 5.
"We will be doing everything we can to mitigate the impact on patients, but currently don’t foresee any interruptions to our services during this transition period.”
Built at a cost of £4.2m, The Postings opened at a time when Kirkcaldy town centre was Fife’s retail jewel in the crown.
It included a tourist information centre, Wm Low supermarket, a busy cafe, well known names of the time including Tandy, a record shop, travel agent, fishmonger and many more, with the market stall area, known as Knightsbridge, occupied by a number of small businesses.
Over half of its footprint was taken up by supermarket Wm Low which became Tesco - and its decision to close in 2015 marked the beginning of the end as footfall collapsed.
The Postings’ demise is in stark contrast to the Mercat Shopping Centre which, after a long, fallow period, is now under new ownership, with eight new businesses moving in.
The new owners have also acquired the former BhS store on the High Street with a view to redevelopment.