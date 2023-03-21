Kitbag proves a success as Fife users share their experiences at local event

The recent Kitbag Festival in Glenrothes saw more than 100 people taking part and sharing their ideas and experiences of the resource.

The event in the town’s Rothes Halls was co-hosted by International Futures Forum (IFF) and Our Minds Matter, a Fife Council initiative.

The Kitbag Festival provided an opportunity for people to share ideas and their experiences of using the resource.

Kitbag was developed by IFF and creates a space for people to become calm, share feelings and grow quality relationships. The tool has been used in schools, family and youth agencies across Fife for many years with positive benefits in terms of behaviours, emotional wellbeing and building friendships.

It helps families to resolve tensions, improves the learning environment in schools, grows skills for listening and befriending in communities and strengthens teamwork in organisations.

On the day representatives from Duloch Primary School, Inverkeithing High School, Bell Baxter High School, John Fergus School, Fife Young Carers and Youth 1st hosted sessions sharing their knowledge and experience of using Kitbag.

The resource is well received by young people with one who attended the event commenting: “I’ve used Kitbag at home to talk about feelings with my dad when he’s away from home.” Another said: “I’ve learnt lots of skills from Kitbag and to give things a go.”

Louise Stean, from Our Minds Matter, said: “As an education development officer supporting mental health and emotional wellbeing, Kitbag is a fantastic resource which can be used one-to-one with pupils, in small groups, or with a whole class to support emotional literacy, empathy and communication.”

Margaret Hannah, from IFF, added: “This Kitbag Festival marks a turning point in the journey we have been on with people sharing ideas and experiences of using Kitbags across many different settings.

"We can now see a generation of children and young people who are growing up with the listening, empathy and emotional skills to become good friends, partners, better parents and active citizens in the future.”