Krafty Drinks expands from Kirkcaldy into Kinghorn with second shop
Krafty Fine Drinks has launched its second shop just 18 months after opening the doors to its specialist off-licenced in Kirk Wynd.
Ross Lindsay and Megan Lindop specialise in craft alcoholic drinks and cocktails which you won’t find on supermarket shelves, and their new venture at 543 High Street, Kinghorn, was always on their radar.
Ross said: “It was never the plan to have just one shop. We always wanted to build a chain, and have our eyes on other towns, and Kirk wynd has been successful enough to let us do that. We wanted to find our feet first in a brand new industry.”
The duo launched Krafty Fine Drinks in the Lang Toun last summer, and have found their niche in the drinks market selling craft wines and beers as well as cigars.
The move into new premises in Kinghorn gives them a bigger base to provide even more, and it forms part of a building which also features the established businesses, Unique and Antique, and gift shop, Christina’s Gift Box.
“It is a great collaboration,” said Ross.
The shop has already launched, but its official opening is on Thursday (November 30)