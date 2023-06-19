News you can trust since 1871
Landmark Fife hotel appoints new operations manager

A landmark Fife hotel has appointed a new operations manager.
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Jun 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 07:59 BST

Samantha Slight, who is from Dunfermline, joins the team at the Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links. With 30 years’ experience in the hospitality sector, she has previously worked at Balbirnie Hotel at Markinch The Scotsman Hotel in Edinburgh, and the Ferrybridge Hotel in North Queensferry. She joined the Old Manor from Airth Castle.

She said: “The Old Manor is a lovely hotel in a truly stunning location. The opportunity to join came just at the right time with Airth Castle sadly closing its doors. We have completed lots of work here and already guests can now see, such as beautiful new carpeting, fresh new bedroom décor, updated bathrooms, and a new look to the bar and lounge. I’m looking forward to being successful in the daily hotel operations and to guarantee that guests enjoy an outstanding experience.”

Tommy Wallace, one of the trio of owner/directors at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, which purchased the Old Manor Hotel in late 2021, added: “It’s all systems go here as we look to complete our new look at the hotel. There has been lots going on behind the scenes that guests may not have been aware of, such as installing new boilers to make the hotel more energy efficient.

Samantha Slight, new operations manager at the Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links (Pic: David Wardle)Samantha Slight, new operations manager at the Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links (Pic: David Wardle)
“We can't wait to see what Samantha and her team come up with in terms of events because we have the perfect space here. We really want to put the hotel back on the map for both amazing functions and top class dining out.”

