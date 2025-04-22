Landmark Fife pub up for auction and this is the guide price
The Central Bar in Cardenden occupies a prime site in the heart of the town, and has a guide price of £143,000 - and there are just days to go before it goes under the hammer.
Future Property is handling the auction of the three-storey property which covers some 6000 square feet. It said the building needs upgrading, but has the potential to be split to multiple units and possibly a potential change of use potential to. It is described as a “substantial building with accommodation over ground, basement and upper level.”
The ground floor features the former main bar with a commercial kitchen. The ground floor also offers access to individual offices, and toilets, while the basement is set up for individual storage rooms and cellars. The first floor has a large function space with a separate entrance from the street. The building also features a prominent clock tower, and a large car park to the rear, accessed off Station Road.
The deadline for bids is April 25 and full details here:
