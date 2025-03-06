Landmark pub in Burntisland up for auction with £240,000 asking price

A landmark pub in Burntisland is set to go under the hammer.

The Smugglers Inn is being sold at auction by Prime Property Auctions, and bids can be made for it on Wednesday (March 6)

The building is in need of a major overhaul, but it comes with two four-bedroom flats and an asking price of £240,000. The auction is here.

The pub is in a B-listed building close to the town’s train station and just off the High Street. It has gone by various names over the years including the George Hotel in 1979.

The Smugglers Inn (Pic: Prime Property Auctions)

The auction house said the two flats were in walk-in condition, but the downstairs pub requires renovation.

Prime Property Auctions website said it was “sure to appeal to shrewd buy-to-let investors looking for a fantastic commercial and residential investment opportunity with high yield potential” and added: “It also presents a great opportunity for owner-occupiers looking for a property they can put their own stamp on.”

The ground floor has a pool room, kitchen, kitchen storage, laundry area, bathrooms, a back bar and three ensuite bedrooms, with the two flats on the first and second floors.