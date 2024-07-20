Laptops donated to Cottage Centre to help families and address digital divide
The significant donation will enable families to access information online and participate in the centre's employability and learning groups.
The donation came from entrepreneur Yosof Ewing who runs The Contract Coach business in Park Place.It deals with resolving contract disputes in the construction industry.
The company has been a long-standing supporter of the centre, and its laptops will help many families. By addressing the digital divide, it has opened up new possibilities for families significantly affected by poverty, helping them build better futures.
"We are hugely grateful for The Contract Coach’s ongoing support," Pauline Buchan, strategic manager at the centre, said."His generosity has created so many opportunities for our families, and it's heartening to see the positive changes that have come about as a result."
"The laptops have been transformative. Families can now put together their CVs, search and apply for jobs, and explore further educational and training opportunities within the area. It's incredible to see parents gaining confidence in using technology, supporting their children's homework,and even enhancing their own skills."
The donation also allows families to shop online for essential clothing and household items, often at lower prices than they would find locally. This is especially
beneficial for those who face challenges with mobility or transportation. Mr Ewing said: “Access to digital technology is one way of helping lift people out of poverty, and help them to develop skills, access services and change their lives.”
