Larder shortlisted for British retail award
Loch Levens Larder is in the running to be crowned the best non-specialist retailer of gifts in Scotland.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 9:54 am
The larder has been shortlisted as a finalist in The Greats Gift Retails Awards.
The shop is up against some of the best stores from across Britain.
Emma Niven, director and business partner, said: “I feel extremely proud that we have been recognised and shortlisted amongst some strong candidates, particularly during what has been a difficult time for retailers. We very much look forward to 23 September and returning once more to an awards ceremony, meantime we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed.”
The awards will take place on September 23 at the Honourable Artillery Club in London’s Shoreditch.