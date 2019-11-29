Launch of Fife’s first ever online Christmas market

A Kirkcaldy business is launching Fife’s first ever online Christmas Market.

Cara Forrester, who runs the online women’s magazine Queendom of Fife, is about to give other local businesses the chance to capitalise on the lucrative online shopping market.

The Queendom’s online market will give Fifers the choice to shop local this festive season and give others further afield the chance to find out about some of the amazing businesses in Fife they might not otherwise have had the chance to discover.

Cara said: “The idea came to me when I started to find my email inbox was full of the usual promotions from big businesses about Black Friday and Christmas shopping.

“I wanted to give a similar opportunity for local businesses to reach a wider audience. This isn’t about detracting from the range of amazing Christmas fayres and markets around the Kingdom, far from it.

“I just wanted to add something new and a bit different into the mix because not everyone can attend a local event because of work or family commitments. And I think I’m the first in Fife to do it!

“I created the online market to start a collaboration between shop online and shop local where the smaller businesses can unlock a month of publicity at a time where they have to rightly concentrate on attracting shoppers and custom.

“My aim is to shine a light on the wealth of different businesses and have a virtual gift guide. The idea was well received with my business contacts and in a week I had 40 approach me to say they would be interested in appearing.

“Businesses are listed according to category in the Christmas Market section of my website – for examples, home & garden, pamper, wellness, fitness, business and even pets!

“Each business gets a slot to talk about what they do and I’ve provided links to their social media and websites to encourage shoppers to buy from them direct, follow them on social media or direct them to the websites for more information about their products and services.

“It would be great to see people getting behind it and showing their support for businesses on their doorstep – and as someone who has yet to start their Christmas shopping, I’ll certainly be using the Market to help me tick everyone off my shopping list!”

The Christmas Market launches on the Queendom of Fife’s website – www.queendomoffife.com - from December 1 st until the end of the month.

Promotion for individual businesses taking part will be done through the Queendom of Fife’s social media channels – Instagram.com/queendomoffife and facebook.com/queendomoffife.