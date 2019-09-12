Laura’s dream come true with launch of new Kirkcaldy coffee shop

A new coffee shop has opened at the top of the town – and it is a dream come true for its owner.

Hug-A-Mug Coffee Shop and Eatery based in Rosslyn Street, just opposite Fife Ice Arena, and it opened its doors just a few weeks ago.

Owner Laura Davidson always wanted to run her own coffee shop.

She worked at a fast food company in Kirkcaldy for nearly 20 years, and took the plunge after deciding to put her health first.

And the initial feedback has been very positive.

She said: “Last year I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia which made it very difficult to work in an environment which involved shifts and duties.

“Some days I struggled with them because of the tiredness and fatigue you can have with the condition.

“It wasn’t really a work environment where adjustments could be made to accommodate.

“In April I resigned because I had to put my health first.”

She continued: “I saw this premises available to lease in Rosslyn Street but it was only after a third visit – because it needed a lot of work done – that I thought I could make a go of it.”

Hug-A-Mug, which also has a quiet seating section and wi-fi, offers a range of coffees soft drinks, home-made soup, toasted sandwiches, paninis, bagels and cake, and a vegetarian options also available.

The coffee shop and eatery is open six days a week, 10am-4pm, – and as well as managing the new business, Laura is also currently studying an HND in Travel and Tourism at Fife College.

She is hoping to use her qualification to open a similar venture in Turkey some day, but says she will keep the Kirkcaldy shop running with help from family.

“My sister-in-law Lorraine Davidson is helping me at Hug-A-Mug.

“I also have help from my husband Colin, my step-daughter Sasha and future daughter-in-law Jade.

“I have people who can step in if I am ever having a bad day with my condition.” She added: “I am really excited about what the future holds.”