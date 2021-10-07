Leading vape retailer VPZ opens another store in Fife

VPZ in Crossgate opened its doors last month, joining several other branches across the region.

The store, which specialises in vaping and alternative tobacco products, is the retailer’s sixth to open in Scotland following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Doug Mutter, director, said: “We are delighted to open our new store in Cupar which will expand our reach and provide greater access to stop smoking advice for smokers throughout the Fife area.

The new VPZ store in Cupar

“Our consumer intelligence tells us that the majority of customers prefer being in store where they can access a personalised service and get the right guidance and advice from our staff.”He added: “This insight is one of the key reasons why we have opened this new store within Cupar to ensure we can serve and engage with our customers, without requiring them to take excessive travel.

