Lean Meals: Kirkcaldy firm prepares your healthy meal for you

A new Kirkcaldy business is offering up a fresh idea, preparing healthy meals to fit around busy lifestyles .

Lean Meals offers calorie-counted meals which are free from preservatives and artificial additives.

Health-conscious diners can order in advance and collect several days’ worth of balanced nutritional meals from the Hungry Wolf Cafe at Mitchelston Industrial Estate.

Owners Jai McVey and Paul Dzialoszynski say the meals are ideal for those who spend a lot of time at the gym, who are watching their intake, those with food allergies or intolerances, or those who are simply short on time.

Now they are looking to offer deliveries in future, bringing batches of healthy meals to your door.

Jai said the idea came when he was trying to eat healthily but had a busy lifestyle: “I used to train in the gym. I was prepping my meals on a Sunday and working two jobs while at college.

“There wasn’t anything like this locally, or even in Edinburgh that is looking at this as in as much detail as we are.

“We’ve got a full macro count; your fats, your proteins, your carbs, and your calorie count.”

Jai said the meals have wide appeal.

“Everybody can benefit. It could be someone sitting in an office, it could be a runner, it could be a bodybuilder.”

Paul added: “We shop a lot from local farmers for our vegetables, there’s no preservatives, there’s no chemicals.

“We try to cook clean, everything is steamed and not fried. It’s healthy versions of normal food. Counted proteins and calories, and actual portions for male and female diners.

“Some people have life problems because of what they eat, like processed food, which makes them feel bad.

“We’ve had people who have been eating our food week-to-week and they say they’ve lost weight, they feel better, they sleep better.”

For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/LeanMealsKdy