Legal firm Thorntons raises over £43,000 through charity wills campaign to help families in need

Every September Thorntons 14 offices, including those in Anstruther, Cupar and St Andrews, waive their fees for those making wills, asking them to instead donate an equivalent sum to charity. The latest campaign raised £43,500 for Cash for Kids, and since the initiative was established more than 27 years ago over £600,000 has been raised.

The money donated to Cash for Kids, the charity of Radio Tay and Radio Forth, is helping community groups and individuals in Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

Emma Kemp, regional charity manager at Cash for Kids, said: “I can’t begin to thank Thorntons, their employees and clients enough for their ongoing support to our charity.

From left, Alan Thomson (Thorntons), Marty Ewart (producer), Andrew bird (Thorntons), presenter Arlene Stuart, Hannah Fitzgibbon (Thorntons), Emma Keno (Cash for Kids) and Boogie in the Morning presenter Boogie. Pic: Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com

"Every year this incredible donation makes a huge difference to Cash for Kids, supporting us to improve the lives of disadvantaged children in our local communities. This donation will enable us to continue supporting children and young people who are suffering from life limiting illness, poverty, neglect and those who require additional support to reach their individual potential.

“The kindness and generosity Thorntons have given to us over the years has reached the lives of so many deserving children and on behalf of them all I want to say thank you.”

Murray Etherington, partner and head of wills, trusts and succession planning at Thorntons, added: “Contributing to the communities where we live and work is very important to everyone at Thorntons. Cash for Kids provides a helping hand to those who need it most and it’s an honour to support its very important work.”