Legendary family owned Fife ice cream shop passed on to the next generation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing Fife family business has been passed on to the next generation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jannetta’s Italian ice cream shop has been a pillar of the St Andrews’ community for over 115 years. Now in its fifth generation, the reigns have been picked up brothers, Lewis and Ross Hazel, as their parents Owen and Nicola aim to take a step back and gradually retire from the business.

The brothers have grown up seeing the passion, creativity and love of Italian produce that have been passed down through the generations. Lewis explained, “We are very proud to be running the business as brothers, the first since Charlie and Bennett Jannetta Jnr in the 1920s. Both Ross and I share the same passions as our generations of family and we hope to bring fresh and younger sets of eyes to Jannetta’s. The most important part of the business for us is the people who work with us. It is important that we connect with the team and develop their skills with us.” He added, “Our upbringing meant we were always made aware of the importance of fresh, good quality ingredients, in fact it was engrained into us. The Italian recipes passed down over the years have remained true and we are constantly working on ideas for new ice cream flavours, especially ones that set us apart from others in the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis and Ross both went off to university to study before deciding that taking over the running of Jannetta’s was where they wanted to be. As clients of Business Gateway Fife, Alasdair Busby their Business Adviser, has been there to support the business for many years. He commented, “It has been a real pleasure to have worked with Lewis and Ross’s Dad and Mum at Jannettas Gelateria for over ten years now and have provided strategic advice, expert Help support for digital improvements, guidance through their major expansion and rebranding a few years ago and facilitated guidance through Fife Council during Covid for covered external seating.”

Lewis and Ross Hazel are taking over as their parents at the helm of Jannetta's (Pic: Submitted)

Recently, the pair appeared on BBC’s The Repair Shop with an old mobile ice cream trailer, bought at auction in the 90s by their dad and grandad, and it was transformed on the programme and given a whole new lease of life. The cart will be put on display outside the South Street shop.