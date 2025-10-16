Less than a month to go until inaugural Women's Wellbeing & Leadership Summit kicks off

With less than a month to go until over 200 women gather at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews for what is Scotland's first ever Scottish Women's Well-being Summit, organiser Lesley Canis has revealed that yet more top well-being specialists are getting on board with the landmark Summit.

Tina Lond-Caulk, one of the country’s top nutritionists, who carries out well-being workshops for Google and JP Morgan, amongst others, and who is the author of “Eat Well And Feel Better”, a book that is now used in the national curriculum, will be staging two hormonal nutrition workshops at the event.

Esteem Life Medical Group, who have already agreed to deliver a workshop focussed on longevity and healthy ageing, are now also able to carry out blood testing on the day, checking Vit D levels, body composition and blood pressure, amongst other things.

IM8 Health, a daily supplement business, partially founded by David Beckham, will be supplying gift bags for the event, as will The Skin Diary, another luxury skincare brand, along with leading High Street name, L'Oreal.

“These top names have all come on board in the last week, what a whirlwind it is all proving to be,” said Lesley. “I am absolutely delighted that we are still attracting this level of interest, whether it's staging a workshop, becoming a sponsor, or being a speaker. I really am indebted to all of these top experts for getting involved with this unique summit. Excitement as building, as it's less than a month now until we gather in St Andrews, and I really can't wait to present the whole event. Hopefully it will inspire and delight all who attend, bringing together committed and highly engaged leading female professional professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners and corporate business leaders.”

As well as a chance to network and collaborate, delegates at the Summit can enjoy a range of interactive workshops, along with speeches from some of the country’s most inspiring women, including women's health campaigner and documentary maker, Lee Donald, the seventh Scottish woman ever to summit Mount Everest, Councillor Sally Pattle who represents the Linlithgow Ward on West Lothian Council for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, where she is their Mental Health Spokesperson, and Sharon Miller, a multi award winning wellness pioneer, and Founder of Joyworks.

Other speakers taking to the stage are Dr. Heather Currie MBE. Scottish National Clinical Lead for modernising gynaecology outpatients, Dr Jo Salter, Britain’s first female Fighter-Jet Pilot, Kate Muir, leading Scottish writer, women's health campaigner and documentary maker, and Dr Debora Kayembe, a woman who has made history as the first Black woman elected Rector of the University of Edinburgh. Finally, Elizabeth Spencer, a social entrepreneur, Oxford alumna, and domestic abuse survivor whose flagship initiative, Threads of Change, blends circular fashion with trauma-aware peer support, will also speak.

“Please secure your tickets as soon as possible,” said Lesley. “We have various levels of attendance on offer, from day tickets to overnight tickets which offer a special rate from The Old Course Hotel. Staying overnight gives exclusive access to a networking Drinks Reception, plus the exclusive Leadership Dinner afterwards. I want to make the summit an unforgettable and empowering experience that could well become a regular fixture in influential women’s yearly calendars.”

Lesley added that her overnight delegates would be encouraged to break out of their comfort zones by enjoying a bracing dip in the sea on the Sunday morning, with a fire walking experience even on the agenda!

“There’s nothing quite like this ever been delivered in Scotland before,” said Lesley. “It's going to be incredible!”

To buy tickets for the Scottish Women’s Well-being Summit on Saturday 15th November 2025 , please check out https://www.swwsummit.co.uk