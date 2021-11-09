Leven food trailer serving up authentic log fired Neapolitan pizza is a hit with hungry Fifers

The Oven, which is a family run business, is the brainchild of Dillon Mcewan and Mark Wheelen who wanted to bring an authentic taste of Italy to the Levenmouth area.

Since opening in September, the pair, alongside Dillon’s mum and dad, have been wowing diners with their 48 hour double fermented pizza dough using ingredients sourced from Italy.

The team behind The Oven, from left to right, James Thomson, Andrea Mcewan, Dillon Mcewan, and Mark Wheelen.

As well as using the finest Italian flour and buffalo mozzarella, The Oven also uses ingredients that are sourced locally from The Buffalo Farm in Kirkcaldy.

Dillon, who also owns Exhale Vapour Lounge in Methil, said: “The Oven was an idea that Mark and I had had for a while, but really came to fruition during COVID last year.

"As my vape shop was shut and as Mark works offshore we had a lot of time on our hands to turn our idea into a reality.

The Oven is bringing a taste of Italy to Leven.

“We both love authentic log fired Neapolitan pizza so our idea came to life – it’s been a mad rollercoaster getting here!”

Serving up delicious pizzas, loaded seasoned fries, as well as pasta and juices, the duo have won the hearts of of their customers through their stomachs.

"Since we opened a couple of months ago we have been really busy, and the reviews people have been leaving us are amazing. On our opening weekend people were queuing for an hour and a half just to taste our pizza – we couldn’t believe it!

"It’s been going that well that we’ve had to hire an additional member of staff just to keep up with demand. Hopefully we will be starting a delivery service soon as well so we’ll be looking to take on more staff.”

Although the trailer has proven to be a big hit in the town, Dillon adds that it wasn’t easy to set everything up.

"It has taken us a year to get everything for The Oven sorted, planning permission took months to be approved, and it also took months to get the electrics sorted.

"Although we faced some problems initially we’ll be looking to expand soon so we can offer more items on the menu such as ice cream and deserts.”

For more information, please visit: The Oven

