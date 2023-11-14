Leven funeral directors celebrates third business award
Colin Sneddon Funeral Directors, which has parlours in Leven and Cowdenbeath, picked up the award for Funeral Directors of the year for Fife at the Prestige Business Awards for the third year running - a first for the award.
Announcing the award on social media, Colin said he was “very grateful and proud” to have won.
He said: “We are very proud of the services we provide and it’s all down to my colleagues Kelly O’Neil McGovern and Ingrid Berg Blockley, who tirelessly try to make this company what it is today and the fact we treat each other like family goes a long way when we deal with grieving families at their hardest times in their lives”.
The post also thanked colleagues and family members for their support over the last four years.
He continued: “We pride ourselves on the personal touch we provide and getting this fantastic award for a third time proves that, so a huge thank you to everyone including the families we deal with and to my work family and their families who understand it’s not just an 9-5 job and also to my family and friends who have supported me coming up for four years in February.”
The award bookends a successful year for Colin, who added the Leven parlour to the business in January 2023. He had already scooped a duo of funeral director of the year awards for his work at his Cowdenbeath branch.