Levenmouth butchers make Scotch Pie world championships shortlist

Two Levenmouth butchers have made the shortlist of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

After a busy judging day in Dunfermline where a panel of more than 60 professional judges, including guest judge and Outlander actor Scott Kyle, W F Stark of Buckhaven, and Stuart’s of Methil, secured a place on the shortlist of the 21st World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Each product was assessed on its appearance, quality, consistency and taste.

“Over 75 professional pie makers entered over 450 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce so W F Stark and Stuart’s can be proud to have come this far,” said head judge Ian Nelson on behalf of Scottish Bakers which manages the competition.

This year’s entries came from far and wide with lip smacking offerings in each of the scotch pie, football pie & savoury, macaroni pie, steak pie, sausage roll, cold savoury, hot savoury, vegetarian savoury, haggis savoury, bridie and apple pie categories.

The winner will be announced at a prestigious luncheon on January 14 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld.