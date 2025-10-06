Licence boost as Aberdour drinks business settles into new base

A new premises licence has been served up to a growing Aberdour business,

Members of Fife Licensing Board approved an application for the license for The Drinks Cabinet which recently moved to its new home at 33 High Street, formerly an art shop. It was previously based at number 43.

Board members were told the application had come in front of it has the premises have changed location to a larger, more suitable location for the growing business. It added: “In addition to the off sales, it is seeking to add on sales to allow for customer events as well as offer delivery services.”

The specialist wine, beer and spirits retailer has operated initially as a shop and off licence which could sell wine by the glass on three days, limited to 12 people within the premises.