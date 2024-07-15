Lidl confirms site deal to add new store in Fife

Lidl is set to build another store in Fife (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Lidl is set to expand with a new store in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discount supermarket has confirmed it has purchased a site on Admiralty Road, Rosyth, as part of its long-term commitment to bringing a store to the town. The news comes after a successful deal was agreed between Lidl, the previous land owners Mac Mic Group, and Fife Council.

The plans, previously approved by Fife Council, represent a multi-million-pound investment. The store will also create up to 40 new jobs, which would see colleagues receiving one of the highest rates of pay in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set to open in 2026, the new Lidl will feature the discounter’s famous bakery – recently crowned the UK’s most popular supermarket bakery, beating both Tesco and Sainsbury’s – along with the much-loved Middle of Lidl, and customer toilets with baby changing facilities.

Ross Jackson, regional head of property, said: “Our plans to build a Lidl store in Rosyth have been approximately ten years in the making. We are very excited to have reached an agreement with Fife Council and Mac Mic Group that will allow us to finally bring it to the community. As our customer base continues to grow in Scotland, this deal marks another important commitment to our ongoing investment in the country, and the Fife area in particular.”

Councillor David Ross, leader of Fife Council , added: "I’m very pleased that Lidl has now confirmed plans for opening a store in Rosyth will be going ahead. It has taken some time to have this investment confirmed but it will be a welcome boost for the local area.”