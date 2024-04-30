Lidl identifies locations in Fife towns for possible new stores in expansion wish list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They figure on a list of 67 Scottish locations on the cut price supermarket’s wish list as it plans to open hundreds of new stores across the UK.

Kirkcaldy north/east, Dunfermline north and south, and St Andrews are all included among the possible locations. Lidl already has a presence in the Lang Toun.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.”

Lidl, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)