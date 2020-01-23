Lidl to open 100th Scottish store in Fife - and you could win £100 shopping voucher

Lidl’s 100th store in Scotland will open in Cowdenbeath on Saturday and shoppers will be treated to free samples, exclusive deals and offers for the first week of opening.

And to mark the special occasion, the first 100 customers through the tills at ALL stores across Scotland on January 25 will be in with a chance of winning £100 of Lidl vouchers.

Fife singer songwriter KT Tunstall is currently taking part in a 'Lidl Live' tour around Scotland with the retailer.

Customers will receive an exclusive goody bag of Scottish products including a box of Deluxe Scottish Selection shortbread – with one in each store containing the lucky winning voucher.

Lidl’s 100th store will open in North End Park, Cowdenbeath on Saturday and customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am.

Shoppers will be offered the chance to sample some of Lidl’s award-winning Scottish produce throughout the day, and alongside the competition, the retailer will stock over 100 Scottish favourites for under £1 each from Saturday, including brands such as Mrs Tilly’s, Nairns and Baxters.

Ross Millar, Lidl GB Regional Director - Scotland, said: “It’s a year of momentous milestones at Lidl as we celebrate our 25th year in Scotland and look forward to opening our 100th store on Saturday.

“Since opening our first store in Scotland, we have built a network of over 60 Scottish suppliers and, as our estate grows across the country, we will continue to support local producers and proudly serve communities from Kirkwall to Stranraer.”

Further information on the competition and terms and conditions can be found at 100th Scottish store £100 prize