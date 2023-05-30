News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide

Lidl’s Fife stores sign up to Scotland Loves Local gift card scheme

Discount supermarket Lidl is set to join the regional Scotland Loves Local Gift Card scheme this month - meaning locals in Fife can now look forward to even more choice when using their gift cards.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 30th May 2023, 08:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 08:33 BST

Lidl stores throughout the region are now accepting the Scotland Loves Local Fife Gift Card. It can be swiped at the till like a debit card, with the balance automatically updated after each purchase. Over 6500 Scottish businesses — spanning retail, hospitality, accommodation, health and beauty, leisure and attractions and services — are currently part of the programme.

Ross Millar, Lidl’s regional director for Scotland, said: “We are committed to making good food accessible to everyone and, with the cost of living continuing to impact people and businesses nationwide, it’s never been more important that we do just that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to be part of such a worthwhile programme and look forward to welcoming customers to all of our stores to use their Scotland Loves Local Gift Cards and enjoy Lidl’s wide range of high-quality produce, including locally sourced fresh fruit and veg.”

Lidl is joining the gift card scheme at its Fife storesLidl is joining the gift card scheme at its Fife stores
Lidl is joining the gift card scheme at its Fife stores
Most Popular

More than £300,000 worth of Scotland Loves Local Gift Cards were also given as staff rewards by Scottish companies in 2022, and over £1.2 million generated in consumer sales.

The Scottish Government is backing the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card initiative, designed to fuel the regional economic fightback by locking in spend locally, delivered by Scotland’s Town Partnership (STP).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kimberley Guthrie, interim chief officer, said: “It’s great to see Lidl join the vast array of businesses recognising the power of the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card.”

Related topics:LidlScotlandFife