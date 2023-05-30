Lidl stores throughout the region are now accepting the Scotland Loves Local Fife Gift Card. It can be swiped at the till like a debit card, with the balance automatically updated after each purchase. Over 6500 Scottish businesses — spanning retail, hospitality, accommodation, health and beauty, leisure and attractions and services — are currently part of the programme.

Ross Millar, Lidl’s regional director for Scotland, said: “We are committed to making good food accessible to everyone and, with the cost of living continuing to impact people and businesses nationwide, it’s never been more important that we do just that.

“We’re delighted to be part of such a worthwhile programme and look forward to welcoming customers to all of our stores to use their Scotland Loves Local Gift Cards and enjoy Lidl’s wide range of high-quality produce, including locally sourced fresh fruit and veg.”

Lidl is joining the gift card scheme at its Fife stores

More than £300,000 worth of Scotland Loves Local Gift Cards were also given as staff rewards by Scottish companies in 2022, and over £1.2 million generated in consumer sales.

The Scottish Government is backing the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card initiative, designed to fuel the regional economic fightback by locking in spend locally, delivered by Scotland’s Town Partnership (STP).

