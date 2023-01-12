Life on the Bay: Second series of Pettycur Bay documentary is back on screen

The Wallace family star in a second series of Life on the Bay.

The series, which spotlights visitors and staff at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, returned to BBC Scotland last Sunday evening, and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

A second series came about after the initial eight-part fly on the wall documentary series screened last year provided to be a big hit with viewers.

The latest series – which also has eight episodes – was filmed at the park at Kinghorn in summer 2022.

Viewers will get to see all that goes on at the park through the footage captured by Red Sky Productions.

Speaking about the series last year, park director Steven Wallace, said: “We were delighted when we received the news that there was to be another eight episodes, and the filming took place in the summer to capture the best of that busy season.

"There are yet more stories and anecdotes to share from us as a family, from our staff, and from our many holiday home owners, plus yet more larger than life characters to reveal.”

The new series also features scenes from the Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links after the business was purchased by the Wallace family at the start of 2022.