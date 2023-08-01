Life On The Bay: third TV series starts filming at Kinghorn holiday park

The programme has been a hit with viewers on BBC, and put Pettycur Bay Holiday Park firmly in the spotlight to a country-wide audience. The third series won’t hit our screens until next year, but the production team are already on site filming scenes.

Steven Wallace, who became the face of the family business in the first two series, said: “We’re doing it all again for the third time which really is the best news!”

“We’re all very grateful to get the opportunity to share yet more stories, anecdotes and insights from our fantastic holiday park. It’s a huge source of pride to our family, and, as Life on the Bay has shown, remains the very centre of the community for both Kinghorn and Burntisland.”

Kinghorn Pettycur Bay Holiday Park owners, Steven Wallace (centre) with Tommy, his uncle, on the left, and dad, Alan, on the right (Pic: Supplied)

He said staff were on standby for filming as they went about their work across the holiday park.

“Many of them became the stars of the show, as did many of our long-term customers, and indeed the local townsfolk,” added Steven. “We’ll never be short of stories to tell as no two days are over the same here on the park, and of course we have the Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links too, which was touched on in the last series. It is the larger than life characters that really make “Life on the Bay” the success that it is. It’s all completely authentic!”

Filming for the next batch of eight episodes will continue through until the autumn with the show airing in 2024.

“Both the holiday park and the Bay Hotel are at their most vibrant at this time, with all sorts of things going on,” said Steven. “Hopefully we will get some lovely sunny days which really show off this amazing coastline. It’s those fantastic panoramic shots of the beach and shoreline that have coined the phrase ‘Fife’s sunshine coast’”