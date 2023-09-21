News you can trust since 1871
Lifesaving emergency lifting chair installed at Fife retirement housing complex

A donation for a potentially life-saving emergency lifting chair has been warmly welcomed by residents at a Burntisland retirement housing complex.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
The Raizer 2 Emergency Lifting Chair helps to safely lift casualties to a sitting or standing position after a fall or trip, and it will help other residents at the St Andrews Court development to avoid the risk of injury when they come to someone’s aid. The cost has been met by ExxonMobil at Fife Ethylene Plant after a request for help from local councillor Julie MacDougall.

St Andrew’s Court, situated on the town’s main street, is privately run by the Trust Housing Association. It has 19 flats, housing residents with various levels of health issues, some of whom are single and have no families.

Councillor MacDougall said: “I am on the Mossmorran community engagement committee and knew that it was able to make donations to worthy local causes. I also work closely with the tenants group here and I knew they were struggling to find funding, so I helped them with the process. I am delighted that we were able to work together to get this life-saving piece of equipment.”

Pictured with the emergency lifting chair are, from left: Cllr Julie MacDougall; Toby Hamblin, Plant Manager at FEP; Jean Bullion and Marion McGregor. (Pic: Submitted)Pictured with the emergency lifting chair are, from left: Cllr Julie MacDougall; Toby Hamblin, Plant Manager at FEP; Jean Bullion and Marion McGregor. (Pic: Submitted)
Marion McGregor, chair of the St Andrews Court Tenants Association, added: “Until now myself and Jean Bullion, who are fully-trained first aiders, were often being called on to help people who had fallen over, but we are both in our 70s ourselves and we were putting our own health at risk, so this is going to make a huge difference.”

