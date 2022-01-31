Lift added to Fife Wetherspoons pub to improve disabled access

The work to The Robert Nairn in Kirkcaldy’s Kirk Wynd is significant because the land the pub sits on was donated to the Trustee Savings Bank (TSB) by the Nairn family in 1886 - making it a listed building.

It was a bank for many decades until it was taken over by the Wetherspoons chain in 1999 and turned into a pub.

The Robert Nairn pub in Kirkcaldy

The company insists no work will be carried out on the pub’s frontage, with the proposed electric lift to be installed at the rear of the site where the beer garden is.

James Lynch, from Just H Architects, said: “We affirm that the impact of the proposed DDA lift towards the rear of the site will improve the flow between the external and customer areas to allow cohesive circulation for all customers.

“We believe these additions will only serve to improve the existing layout.

“The proposed development is attentive to the history of the listed asset and will not take away from Grade II listing status.

“The implementation of a DDA lift towards the rear of the site will provide access for disabled persons to the rear beer garden, allowing the beer garden to be fully accessible to all customers.

“These works will take place towards the rear of the site, with no works to take place on the heritage asset at the front of the build.

