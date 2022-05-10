The former Dunfermline Local Office in the town’s Walmer Drive has been empty for a number of years.

Now, Dunfermline based Byzantian Developments, has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to demolition it and transform the site into a residential area.

The former office, which command views across to the Forth Bridges, sits in a conservation area but has been a light on the landscape for many years.

The 19th century building is beyond saving and could now make way for new flats

The C-listed building dates from the 19th century, and various additions and alterations made over the decades.

It has also been the tarte of vandals and sustained fire and water damage.

The developer said it was “structurally unsound and unfit for conversion.”

The company’s proposal is to knock it down and clear the site to build 42 flats.

In a design statement, submitted as part of its planning application, it said: “The steeply sloping site lies in the heart of the town’s historic conservation area, extending south from the topographical ridge line, affording extraordinary panoramic views south across Dunfermline and down to the Forth Bridges and beyond.

“This application brings forward proposals for the comprehensive redevelopment of the derelict existing site to form new town centre homes, bringing people and activity and life back to the heart of the community.”

The area has a mix of residential, cultural, industrial and commercial uses - and close to the Alhambra Theatre.