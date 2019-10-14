Live music added to thriving Fife market

Live music has been added to a tap room at Bowhouse in north east Fife.

The venue has already established a hugely successful weekend market featuring many artisan producers

It is also home to a micro-brewery, and its taproom will now host live music on the first Saturday of each month.

Acts confirmed include Scottish folk musician, Alasdair Roberts who will launch his latest album ‘The Fiery Margin’ on Friday.

He is followed by King Creosote and Mairearad Green on November 10, Moman Studio One book launch and DJ set on the 30th, and Glasgow based band, Hank Tree on December 7.

You may also be interested in:

Rail fares rise as Fife commuters wait on new trains

New award in memory of Fife firefighter

Police probe into Fife funeral director

In addition, the first Friday of every month will see the Futtle Brewery taproom host a new arts event, JAMP – a collaborative project with King Creosote, artist Keny Drew and Triassic Tusk.

The evenings will focus on the creative talent in the East Neuk of Fife, and will incorporate multi-media performance, music, lectures and film.

Brewers, Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall, have just kegged their first beers which were made available to sample from the start of this month.

They also have a range of limited edition spirits flavoured themselves using local botanicals and foraged ingredients.

This will include a second batch of their sell-out spiced rum.

Future bottlings will include an organic gin focusing on coastal botanicals from Balcaskie Estate, on which Bowhouse is based.

Tickets for the music events are available HERE www.eventbrite.co.uk

The next market weekend ison November 9-10.