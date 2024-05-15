Local Dispensing Optician takes on lead role in the industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brenda Rennie, Dispensing Optician at Ferrier & MacKinnon Opticians since 2001, will be stepping up to the role of Vice President for the Association of British Dispensing Opticians (ABDO) on the 9th of May.

A dispensing optician at an independent group of practices across East Scotland has recently been appointed as Vice President of an industry-leading organisation.

The Association of British Dispensing Opticians (ABDO) is a professional body that supports and represents Dispensing Opticians by promoting awareness of their roles and enabling their professional development while also advancing the profession as a whole.

(L-R) Daryl Newsome, Kevin Gutsell, Brenda Rennie.

Expressing her feelings about this new responsibility, Brenda shares, "I am both excited and nervous to take on the role as Vice President within ABDO.

“This may become one of the largest challenges I have undertaken in my career due to the continuing growth and new demands in the delivery of eyecare services and will develop opportunities for members to expand the services and skillset they can provide within this sector."

Brenda’s decision to embrace this leadership position stems from her desire to see Dispensing Opticians supported and promoted in all aspects of the optical industry and in wider society, ensuring that the eyes of local communities are cared for with clinical excellence.

Envisioning a future where striving for progression becomes an industry standard and a commitment upheld across the UK, Brenda hopes that her time in this role will allow her to promote further development within the dispensing optics industry, particularly in areas such as myopia control, anterior eye health, specialised paediatric care and low vision services.

Brenda expressed her commitment to working with ABDO's leadership team to ensure the organisation continues to evolve and meet the changing needs of its members as well as the patients that they serve.

She added: “Since qualifying as a dispensing optician in 2001, I have worked with an incredible team in an independent practice setting with Ferrier & MacKinnon Opticians. I firmly believe that this experience will aid my achievements in promoting the highest of standards amongst dispensing opticians when it comes to serving our local communities.”

