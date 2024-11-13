Local fine food distributor Cress Co named finalist in Farm Retail Association’s Associate Member of the Year Award.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cress Co, a Dunfermline based fine food distributor with depots nationwide is honoured to be named a finalist for the Farm Retail Association’s prestigious Associate Member of the Year Award.

The Farm Retail Association connects and supports British farms in diversifying their businesses through farm shops, farm cafés, farmers' markets, and PYO enterprises. Its awards celebrate the highest standards across these enterprises and the businesses that support and supply them throughout the country.

As the UK’s largest distributor of ambient and chilled retail fine foods, Cress Co supplies a large range of British farms, farm shops, garden centres, delis, and food outlets. With depots across the UK, and a dedicated fleet of dual-temperature vehicles, they’ve worked hard to build a reputation for reliability and service.

Joe Wall, founder and Managing Director of Cress Co, expresses his gratitude: “To be recognised by farm retailers as a key part of the farm-to-fork journey is an achievement we value immensely. We’re fortunate to work with exceptional products from British farms, and it’s a privilege to bring the best of British produce to the public.”

A Cress Co delivery to Loch Leven's Larder

Cress Co is also proud to sponsor the Small Farm Shop of the Year award and congratulates the three finalists - Ardross Farm Shop in Fife, Castle Farm Shop in Kent, and Fordhall Farm Shop in Shropshire - who have been recognised as leaders in their field.

We look forward to the awards ceremony on Wednesday, 12th March, when the winners will be announced!

About Cress Co: Founded in 2003, Cress Co is the UK’s largest retail ambient and chilled fine food distributor. They operate nationwide with depots in Dunfermline, Milton Keynes, Maltby, Telford and Bristol, delivering to over 2,600 independent retail outlets in the UK via their fleet of 50 dual-temperature vans and dedicated drivers.

Cress Co has won the title of Best Brands No 1 Distributor for seven consecutive years by the readers of Fine Food Digest from 2017-2023 and employs more than 150 staff across the UK. They supply over 4,000 different food products with brands such as Belvoir Drinks, Farmhouse Biscuits, Two Farmers and The Garlic Farm.

Cress Co have a state-of-the-art 160,000 square foot ambient warehouse in Dunfermline and an 8,500 square foot chilled facility in Telford.