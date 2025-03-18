Local Heroes Marketing offers clients access to unique influencer tech

Local Heroes Marketing, a champion of independent businesses, has announced a new influence product, developed in partnership with The Influence Room; an innovative tech platform designed to connect brands with influencers on a personal, human level.

This new product provides Local Heroes' clients with bespoke access to the platform and a tool designed specifically for challenger brands; providing a powerful and cost-effective way for them to compete against corporate giants.

The co-run product is already in full swing for the launch of Vivimus Water, a new luxury Scottish mineral water brand focused on wellness.

The collaboration stems from the longstanding relationship between Tanya Hamilton-Smith, Co-Founder of The Influence Room, and Guy Hayward, Founder of Local Heroes Marketing. The two first worked together at J. Walter Thompson London and have now joined forces to provide this unique tech solution for Local Heroes in their plight to grow independent businesses.

Tanya Hamilton-Smith, Co-Founder of The Influence Room

Tanya expressed her enthusiasm, saying: “It was great to reconnect with Guy. At its core, The Influence Room is made for clients like his – ambitious challenger brands who want to leverage the power of real influence and ultimately discover how to use advocates to impact business growth.”

Guy Hayward added: “I’m delighted to work with Tanya again. While Local Heroes delivers strategy and creative for our independent clients, this product we've created with The Influence Room gives us the ability to amplify our message and reach consumers in the most cost-effective way.

The Influence Room has already benefitted Vivimus in many ways. Not only have we identified an engaged network of relevant influencers, but the platform has sourced lead ambassadors and is now providing us with content creators and even distribution partners. I’m excited about what this new service can do for Local Heroes’ clients.”