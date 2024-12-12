Local RVN brings Fife's first vet-practice-based behavioural referral service

When Nikki was at school, they told her she "wasn't clever enough" to go to university. Now, at age 52 she has successfully graduated in Clinical Animal Behaviour, and has launched Fife's first vet-practice-based behavioural referral clinic.

Nikki became a Registered Veterinary Nurse at a time when degrees for veterinary nursing didn’t exist. After a break from the profession, she returned to nursing and discovered a love for studying. This resulted in a top-up Bachelor’s degree in veterinary nursing just before her 50th birthday.

She then decided to pursue online postgraduate study in Clinical Animal Behaviour with the University of Edinburgh.

While studying virtually, Nikki worked part-time as a practice-based consulting nurse, while being a mother to two boys aged 10 and 20, and being a Council member of the British Veterinary Nursing Association.

Nikki's graduation day in a snowstorm

She is also a trustee of the Animal Behaviour and Training Council, which amongst other topics, is currently advocating for a shock collar ban for animals in the UK. Very important work!

During her studies, Nikki received support from the University while dealing with the death of her mother and other personal issues, as well as extended deadlines and extra help due to her autism diagnosis.

Now she has launched a referral service for dogs and cats in Fife and surrounding areas, where she can work directly with dog and cat caregivers to manage their pets' problematic behaviours, as well as triage training and guidance.

Based out of Albavet Fife's 4 practices in Dunfermline, Dalgety Bay, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy, appointments are available in person or by telemedicine.